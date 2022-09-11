From an old convent to rooms for rent, schools are desperate to find affordable housing for struggling staff

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Boone, Ogle, Winnebago and McHenry. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected through tonight. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely, with amounts in excess of 4 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&