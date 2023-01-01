Former Pope Benedict XVI asks for forgiveness, thanks God in final published letter

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility under one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy slick spots possible in freezing fog along and west of Interstate 39. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&