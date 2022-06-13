 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Film about conservative news figure Matt Drudge is underway

Shelby Talcott, senior White House correspondent for The Daily Caller, and Garrett Graff, contributing editor at WIRED, break down conservative media's coverage of the prime time January 6 hearing.

A film about Matt Drudge is in the works.

Prospect Park, the production company founded by entertainment industry executive Jeff Kwatinetz, told CNN that it has secured the rights to "The Drudge Revolution," a biography on the conservative news mogul by journalist Matthew Lysiak.

Lysiak, Prospect Park said, has also written the script for the film about the Drudge Report founder.

"At its heart, Matthew's brilliant script is both a fascinating character portrait of a troubled and fearless man full of contradictions, and a deep dive into the disruptor who used the internet to challenge and break up the American Elite's narrative," Ben Hurwitz, who is overseeing the project, told CNN in a statement.

"You can draw a direct line from Drudge to where we are today as a country in terms of speech, both for better and worse," Hurwitz added.

Lysiak said he could not be "more excited" to be partnering with Kwatinetz and Hurwitz "to bring this unique story of the most influential journalist or our generation to a broader audience."

The Drudge film is the second to be announced in recent days.

Cross Creek Pictures said last week that it had acquired a script on Drudge that focuses on his rise to power during former President Bill Clinton's impeachment. Drudge broke the story about Clinton's relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

Drudge was played by Billy Eichner in last year's "Impeachment: American Crime Story" on FX, which was based on Jeffrey Toobin's book about Clinton's sex scandal.

Drudge for decades has been one of the most influential members of the conservative news media. He launched news aggregator The Drudge Report in 1995 and it is among the most highly trafficked news websites in the country.

Initially a supporter of former President Donald Trump, Drudge in recent years has faced criticism from conservatives for turning on him toward the end of his presidency.

