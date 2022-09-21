 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fed raises interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point

  • Updated
  • 0
Fed raises interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, on July 27.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you