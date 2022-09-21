Fed raises interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point By CNN Business Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, on July 27. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From 13 WREX National Los Angeles County to require vaccines in indoor bars Updated Sep 29, 2021 National EU pledges 200 million vaccine doses to low-income nations Sep 15, 2021 National Brazil’s Bolsonaro rebuffs criticism on pandemic, Amazon Sep 21, 2021 National They were some of 9/11’s biggest names. Where are they now? Sep 7, 2021 National Des Moines police union boss harassed female cops, city says Sep 28, 2021 National Spanish broadcaster pulls Yanks’ Sterling from flooding car Sep 2, 2021 Recommended for you