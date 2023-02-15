FDA advisers vote in favor of making opioid overdose antidote available over the counter

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and afternoon commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&