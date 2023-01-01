Epic flooding leads to water rescues and highway closures in California as the storm system threatens more states

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility under a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&