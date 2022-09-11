Colorado police officer killed while responding to a disturbance

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following counties, in north central Illinois,
Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois,
McHenry.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 205 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated an area of moderate to
heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches
of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means flooding is imminent or may already be
occurring. Persons along rivers, creeks, and other waterways should
take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Kishwaukee River near Perryville affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Monday morning.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kishwaukee River near Perryville.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of
14.0 feet early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, Central
Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook,
Northern Will and Southern Cook.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers with locally heavy downpours will continue through
this evening. Additional rainfall amounts upwards of 1 inch
are expected.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Dillon Vakoff was killed September 11 while responding to a disturbance, police said.

 Arvada Police Department

An Arvada, Colorado, police officer was killed while responding to a disturbance early Sunday, Police Chief Link Strate said.

Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, was "killed serving his community," Arvada police said.

Vakoff and another officer responded to a scene with a "large family disturbance," Strate said at a news conference, and the two "arrived to a chaotic scene with multiple people in the street."

"The initial two officers tried to separate several belligerent and uncooperative individuals when the suspect began to fire and shot a female victim," Strate said. Gunfire between a suspect and police ensued, and both Vakoff and the suspect were shot.

The other officer on the scene tried to help Vakoff but was ultimately unsuccessful. Vakoff was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where he remains in police custody and is expected to survive, Strate said.

The female victim was also transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, police added. Her involvement in the incident is unknown at this time, he said.

"This is an ongoing active investigation and the information we have at this time is preliminary," Strate said. "But in an effort to be transparent with our community, we wanted to provide you with some details from this morning's incident and line of duty-death."

Strate said Vakoff had been with the department since 2019 and was a former staff sergeant in the US Air Force.

He was, Chief Strate said, "an example of everything that is good about a police officer. He was training towards becoming a SWAT officer, and without a doubt, would have continued to have a positive impact on his community."

"This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones," Strate said. "His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Arvada, Colorado, is roughly 10 miles northwest of Denver.

