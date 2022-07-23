Canceled special board meeting to consider firing Uvalde schools police chief Pete Arredondo to be rescheduled in 'very near future,' superintendent says

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 493 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS LAKE IL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, BELVIDERE, BUFFALO GROVE, CRYSTAL LAKE, GURNEE, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, ROCKFORD, WAUKEGAN, AND WOODSTOCK.