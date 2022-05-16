 Skip to main content
Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on 'The Voice'

Camila Cabello, seen here on May 5 in New York City, will be replacing Kelly Clarkson on "The Voice."

 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety

"The Voice" will mix up the coaches seated in the show's turning chairs next season.

On Sunday, the show tweeted a welcome to the next round of coaches, including singer Camila Cabello.

"Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches. [heart emoji] #TheVoice returns this fall with @blakeshelton, @johnlegend, @gwenstefani and @Camila_Cabello," read the tweet, accompanied with a video of the group.

Cabello also shared the video on her TikTok account.

She steps in for Kelly Clarkson, who had been a coach since 2014 and won multiple times.

Cabello is no stranger to the singing competition.

She served as a mentor for John Legend's team during the battle rounds last season and tweeted a thank you to him.

