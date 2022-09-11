California authorities capture fugitive accused of killing an 8-year-old girl 6 months ago

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Kishwaukee River near Perryville affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Monday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kishwaukee River near Perryville.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of
14.0 feet early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois, including the following
counties, Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle, Winnebago and McHenry.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain, possibly heavy at times, is expected this morning.
Rainfall rates of up to a half inch per hour could occur with
the heaviest rain. Given the saturated conditions from
yesterday's heavy rainfall, this morning's rain could result
in some areas of renewed flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Monday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.9 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

California authorities capture fugitive accused of killing an 8-year-old girl 6 months ago

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says the arrest of a fugitive after a six-month search showed the state "will leave no stone unturned to secure justice."

 California Department of Justice

Authorities have captured a man accused of killing an eight-year-old girl whose body was found at his central California home nearly six months ago, Lt. Joe Perez said in a news conference Sunday.

Investigators found the body of Sophia Mason at the home of her mother's boyfriend, Dhante Jackson, in Merced during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl in March, officials said. Attorney General Rob Bonta's office previously announced the capture of Jackson on Saturday in a news release.

Perez said investigators discovered Mason was malnourished, suffered continuous physical abuse, and was forced to live in a shed in the backyard of Jackson's home.

Hayward Police was called to a "report of an at-risk missing juvenile" on March 8 by a family member, who was not identified in statement. Detectives began investigating the disappearance of Mason and, within two days, arrested Mason's mother Samantha Johnson after "it was determined" there was probable cause for "corporal injury on a child," said Hayward officials.

"Merced PD has since added a murder charge against Johnson, in addition to the corporal injury and obstructing an officer's investigation charges filed by Hayward PD," said the Hayward city statement.

The manhunt for Jackson began not long after authorities charged Johnson, Perez said.

"Detectives acted on evidence quickly to track Jackson's location but he had the help of several people to assist and to elude his capture," Perez said.

According to Perez, hundreds of hours of analyzing and deciphering electronic forensic data was "huge," to the case. Police also utilized more than 20 search warrants to help obtain evidence related to the case, Perez added.

Jackson also had several female acquaintances who provided him with money, shelter and transportation to help him hide, Perez said. Those women have since been charged, Perez added.

Perez said all the hard work "finally paid off" when authorities found Jackson in Newark, California, on Saturday and took him into custody.

Jackson was arrested Saturday in Newark after a months-long search and an investigation led by the Merced Police Department with assistance by the Merced Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team and the Department of Justice's Special Operations Unit, according to Bonta's office.

It is unclear if Jackson has an attorney at this time. CNN has reached out to the Merced County public defender's office for more information.

"In my 20 years of law enforcement, this case is the most disturbing and horrific, I've seen. To know what that poor little angel went through by the hands of pure evil, breaks my heart," Perez said, while standing next to a photo of Sophia.

Bonta, who was also present at the news conference on Sunday, thanked all of the departments that worked to capture Jackson.

"Let today serve as a reminder: When a horrendous crime like this is committed, we will leave no stone unturned to secure justice. We will keep pursuing you, until you are caught," Bonta said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Colin Jeffery and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.

