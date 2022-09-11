Border agency chief condemns retweets of 'offensive' comments by ex-Trump adviser from official CBP account

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Kishwaukee River near Perryville affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Monday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kishwaukee River near Perryville.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of
14.0 feet early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following areas, Boone and Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams will
remain elevated due to ongoing rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 711 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned
area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Although
rainfall intensity has decreased since earlier today, ongoing
rainfall will make standing water slow to recede.
- Rainfall rates up to 0.5 inches per hour are possible in the
warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe,
South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport,
Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction,
Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Durand, Capron, Timberlane, New
Milford and Garden Prairie.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Report flooding to the National Weather Service or your local law
enforcement agency only when you can do so safely.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, Central
Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook,
Northern Will and Southern Cook.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers with locally heavy downpours will continue through
this evening. Additional rainfall amounts upwards of 1 inch
are expected.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Border agency chief condemns retweets of 'offensive' comments by ex-Trump adviser from official CBP account

  • Updated
  • 0
Border agency chief condemns retweets of 'offensive' comments by ex-Trump adviser from official CBP account

US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, here at a Senate hearing in Washington, DC, on October 19, 2021, says certain retweets by a regional CBP office were "totally unacceptable."

 Rod Lamkey/Pool/Getty Images

The head of US Customs and Border Protection on Saturday condemned several retweets from an official CBP regional Twitter account of "offensive" tweets made earlier that day by a former top adviser in the Trump administration.

The official CBP Twitter account for the agency's West Texas sector retweeted two posts by Stephen Miller, a former White House speechwriter and senior adviser under President Donald Trump. In one of the tweets, Miller wrote: "Violent criminals lay waste to our communities undisturbed while the immense power of the state is arrayed against those whose only crime is dissent. The law has been turned from a shield to protect the innocent into a sword to conquer them."

"Totally unacceptable and disappointing that any CBP Twitter account was used to R/T offensive, unauthorized content," CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a tweet. "We've removed the content and will deactivate the account. The Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate. This must not happen again."

Though Miller did not elaborate on his remark about those "whose only crime is dissent," his tweet comes as the Justice Department has criminally charged numerous individuals for their alleged role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and ongoing investigations into efforts to undermine the certification of the 2020 election.

In another tweet by Miller that was shared by the regional CBP office, he wrote: "The media's greatest power is its ability to frame what is a dire national crisis (eg 'cops are racist' summer '20) and what is not. Biden's eradication of our border means we are no longer a Republic -- he's ended nearly 250 years of constitutional government. The media is silent."

CNN reported Saturday that Miller has been subpoenaed by the DOJ, according to a source. The department is seeking information about the Save America PAC, alleged "fake electors," and communications between Miller and a long list of people. There has been no evidence publicly that Miller has any involvement in the fake electors plot.

CBP said in a separate statement that Miller's tweets "do not reflect the values of this administration and our work to rebuild a humane, orderly, and secure immigration system."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

Tags

