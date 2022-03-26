Biden on Russia's Putin: 'This man cannot remain in power'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday called for Russian leader Vladimir Putin's removal, saying, "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."
Biden also used a speech in Poland's capital to make a vociferous defense of liberal democracy and the NATO military alliance, while also saying Europe must steel itself for a long fight against Russian aggression.
In what was billed by the White House as a major address, Biden spoke in front of the Royal Castle, one of Warsaw's notable landmarks that was badly damaged during World War II.
Although he has frequently talked described the Russian leader as a "war criminal," Biden has not previously said Putin should no longer lead his country.