Biden mourns American killed in Ukraine

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 163 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS LIVINGSTON IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS FORD IROQUOIS IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS DUPAGE GRUNDY KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, FAIRBURY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, LA SALLE, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MINOOKA, MORRIS, NAPERVILLE, OREGON, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WATSEKA, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.