Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot conditions and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Amber Heard doesn't 'blame' jury for siding with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard speaks out in her first interview since her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. On NBC's "Today," Heard said that there has not been a fair representation of her on social media which ultimately impacted the jury's decision.

Amber Heard is speaking out in her first interview since her defamation trial with her former husband, Johnny Depp.

The "Aquaman" star talked to NBC News' Savannah Guthrie and a preview released Monday.

Both Heard and Depp were found liable for defamation in dueling lawsuits against each other. The jury, however, awarded significantly more damages to Depp.

She told Guthrie she understood.

"I don't blame them. I actually understand," she said. "He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

Heard also said she doesn't "care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors."

"I don't presume the average person should know those things," she added.

"I don't take it personally," she said. "But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

"Johnny Depp's legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media," a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement to CNN. "Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand."

CNN has reached out to representatives of Depp for comment.

The NBC interview will air on "Today" Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as on "Dateline." on Friday.

