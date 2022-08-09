Albuquerque police are trying to piece together what led up to the killings of 4 Muslim men as anxiety spreads within the community

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected Tuesday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east of Shirland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 13.7 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&