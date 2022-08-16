 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A man narrowly missed a large metal object that likely fell from a plane in Maine

A man narrowly missed a large metal object that likely fell from a plane in Maine

Authorities are working to determine where an object that crashed to the ground near the Maine State Capitol on August 15 came from.

 Maine Dept. of Public Safety

Maine Capitol Police screener Craig Donahue was returning from his lunch break when he heard a "loud thud" and the sound of metal rolling.

Lucky for Donahue, he narrowly missed being hit Friday afternoon by a large "sleeve-like object" that likely fell from a plane near the Maine State House.

"It probably would have left a pretty good mark," Donahue said Tuesday morning on CNN's "New Day." "It was maybe 7 to 8 pounds falling from the sky, unannounced, and it would have been a pretty good wake-up call."

The cylinder was about 7 inches by 5 inches with grease all over it, according to Donahue, and he wasn't the only one who saw its dismount from the sky.

Two other people saw the object fall around 12:30 p.m. near the capitol building in Augusta, according to a Maine Department of Public Safety news release. No injuries were reported.

The object "landed at a high velocity, approximately 6 to 8 feet" from Donahue, he said.

When he picked it up, he thought: "Holy Cow, this thing is heavy," he said on "New Day."

He took the cylinder inside and reported the incident to the Augusta State Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration, he said.

The Maine Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the FAA is "attempting to locate the source of the part which is likely from a large airliner on an international route."

In a statement to CNN on Tuesday morning, an FAA spokesperson said, "The FAA is aware of the report and is investigating."

Correction: An earlier version of this story gave the wrong day for when the object fell out of a plane. It was Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.