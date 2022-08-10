 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A $1,500 'option' is now mandatory on GMC, Buick, and some Cadillac models

  • Updated
  • 0
A $1,500 'option' is now mandatory on GMC, Buick, and some Cadillac models

General Motors is selling three years of OnStar service as a $1,500 "option" on all Buick and GMC vehicles, as well as on Cadillac Escalade SUVs.

 General Motors

General Motors is selling three years of OnStar service as a $1,500 "option" on all Buick and GMC vehicles, as well as on Cadillac Escalade SUVs. But this is an option you can't refuse.

A three-year OnStar subscription is now simply standard equipment on all these models, GM spokesman Patrick Sullivan said. But customers won't get their $1,500 back if they choose to decline the service, which they can still do.

OnStar provides emergency services contact, navigation assistance and other help to subscribers with the assistance of live operators. The electronic equipment required by the service is installed on most GM vehicles regardless of whether the buyer purchases a subscription. With a subscription, it can even be used to stop a stolen vehicle when requested by police. GM also now offers a version of the service that works with mobile phones and is not tied to a specific vehicle. The service has over 15 million subscribers in the US, according to GM.

Generally, purchasers of new GM vehicles are offered a free trial subscription. Buyers can then elect to subscribe to the service if they wished. Now, a three-year subscription is included with all GMC and Buick models and on Cadillac Escalades. While it's now standard, it's still listed as an option on the pricing documents for the vehicle and on the brands' websites. CNN Business' own attempts to de-select the OnStar option when pricing a Cadillac Escalade on the Cadillac.com website proved fruitless. The check-box for a three year OnStar subscription remained checked.

Most Buick, GMC and Escalade buyers choose to get an OnStar subscription anyway, Sullivan said, and making it standard was just simpler. He declined to say exactly what percentage of buyers voluntarily chose the service subscription except that it was more than half.

GM CEO Mary Barra has said that subscription services are expected to be a huge driver of revenue for the company in the future. GM also plans to offer subscriptions for services like the Super Cruise hands-free highway driving system and has even experimented with in-vehicle shopping.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you