4 Muslim men were killed in Albuquerque. Here's what we know about them

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected to be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge Campground are inundated east of Shirland. At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east of Shirland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest near 13.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&