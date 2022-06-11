31 people with ties to White nationalist group arrested for conspiracy to riot near a Pride parade in Idaho

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for rapidly varying visibility if traveling this morning, especially in open or low-lying areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&