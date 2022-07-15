30 women alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson settle claims with Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, in Berea, Ohio. 30 women who "have made, or intended to make, claims" against the Houston Texans organization over the sexual misconduct allegations against former Texans QB Watson, have settled their claims, according to a release from the claimants' attorney Tony Buzbee and a statement issued by the Houston Texans' ownership.