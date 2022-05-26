21 killed in Texas school massacre By Travis Caldwell, Seán Federico-O'Murchú and Aditi Sangal, CNN May 26, 2022 May 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 3 days after the Uvalde, Texas school massacre, questions remain about the law enforcement response. Marco Bello/Reuters The friends of family of Miranda Mathis grieve her loss. Matthew Busch for CNN People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Jae C. Hong/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From 13 WREX National Dow tumbles 1,160 points in worst trading day since June 2020 Updated May 18, 2022 National NTSB: Train that rear-ended another was on ‘full power’ Sep 21, 2021 National German industrial production picks up after several declines Sep 7, 2021 Coronavirus CDC vaccine advisers voted in favor of boosters for 5 - 11-year-olds Updated May 19, 2022 National Andrea Constand writes of Cosby trial, #MeToo in new memoir Sep 6, 2021 National Merkel calls migrant push at EU’s border ‘unacceptable’ Sep 11, 2021 Recommended for you