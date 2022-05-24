21 killed in Texas elementary school shooting

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Ogle and northwestern Winnebago Counties through 700 PM CDT... At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dakota to near German Valley. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Seward, Harrison, Shirland and Lake Summerset. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 1 and 4. This includes... Winnebago County Fairgrounds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH