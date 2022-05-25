21 killed in Texas elementary school shooting By Travis Caldwell and Seán Federico-O'Murchú, CNN May 25, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Attendees light candles during a memorial held for the 19 children and two teachers who were murdered by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School the day before, in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25. Matthew Busch for CNN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From 13 WREX National Thousands protest against Bukele government in El Salvador Updated Sep 29, 2021 National Migrant caravan broken up again in southern Mexico Sep 5, 2021 National Sheriff: Florida family massacre followed random encounter Sep 9, 2021 National COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu did — 675,000, by Johns Hopkins’ count Sep 20, 2021 National Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees Sep 8, 2021 National US and South Korea signal willingness to expand military drills in response to nuclear north Updated May 21, 2022 Recommended for you