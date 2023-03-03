 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.1 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

2 more Michigan State shooting victims sent home from hospital while 2 remain hospitalized

  • Updated
  • 0
Two Michigan State students wounded in the mass shooting on campus in February have been discharged from hospital, according to the university's police department. Flowers and crime scene tape are shown on the campus of Michigan State University on February 14.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Two Michigan State students wounded in the mass shooting on campus in February have been discharged from hospital, according to the university's police department.

The tweet did not identify the students who were released but said they were previously listed in serious condition.

One student remains hospitalized in critical condition and one is in fair condition, the MSU Police and Public Safety Department said.

One other student was discharged last week. Troy Forbush wrote in a Facebook post on February 26 he had a "brush with death" after being shot in the chest.

He credited the "incredible doctors" who saved his life with emergency surgery. He said he spent a week in the ICU and three more days being cared for by the "superhero staff."

"My world has been turned upside down so suddenly but I refuse to be a number, a statistic. Alongside my family, friends, community, university, & state government officials, we will enact change," he wrote.

Three students -- Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner -- were killed in February 13 when a man opened fire in a classroom and then in another building.

It's still unclear why the gunman -- a man with no known ties to MSU -- targeted the university. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound the night of the killings, authorities said, and had a note threatening other shootings hundreds of miles away in New Jersey.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

