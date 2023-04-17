National Work Zone Awareness week runs through April 21

SPRINGFIELD — National Work Zone Awareness week is April 17 through 21 with the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) Division of Occupational Safety and Heath announcing the theme as "You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us."
The National Stand-Down to Prevent Struck-By Incidents Week runs in conjunction April 17 through 21.
According to data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), 857 people were killed in 774 work zone crashes in 2020.
“While you can see workers improving our roads and bridges year-round, spring kicks off traditional construction season, which means more workers on our local roads and highways,” said Erik Kambarian, chief of IDOL’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health.
“Drivers need to be vigilant in construction zones, watching closely for workers, driving the posted speed and free from distractions.”
Data from the Center for Construction Research and Training shows that struck-by injuries are the second-leading cause of death among construction workers.
For more than 30 years, struck-by incidents are the leading cause of injuries in the construction industry.
On April 21, there will be a moment of silence held to remember the people killed in a work zone incident.