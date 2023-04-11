National Weather Service issues Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday in some Illinois counties

ROCKFORD — On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch that is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening in many Illinois counties including Boone, Ogle, and Winnebago.
Fire Weather Watch reports are issued when conditions are conducive for fire development and spread.
In particular, Illinois counties impacted should expect high winds with gusts up to 35 mph and dry conditions with relative humidity as low as 20%.
When the weather gets warmer, people consider this a good time of year to have bonfires, prairie burns, yard waste burns, and outdoor cooking events.
The Rockford Fire Department requests that the Rock River Valley community avoid any outdoor burns until the watch has lapsed.
Additionally, residents are reminded that there is a local burning ordinance in place for recreational fires, regardless of conditions.
Recreational fires are only to use dry, seasoned wood, not yard waste or other combustible materials.
Small cooking fires are permitted as long as they are three feet or less in diameter and less than two feet in height.
Any fires set should also have a nearby hose line nearby for quick extinguishment.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 90% of national wildfires are caused by human involvement.
Sources of fire come from discarded cigarettes, unattended campfires, burning debris or equipment malfunctions.