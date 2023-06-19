National Utility Contractors Association designates June as Trench Safety Month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Labor and its Division of Occupational Safety and Health join industry leaders to recognize the week of June 19 through 23 as the 2023 Trench Safety Stand Down.
The National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA) has designated June as Trench Safety Month, which coincides with June also being National Safety Month.
Trenching and excavation work can be extremely dangerous and sometimes, even deadly, if done without the proper education, training, technique, and execution.
“We encourage employers to implement the ‘start work’ concept approach when excavating,” said IL OSHA Chief Erik Kambarian. “While most workers are familiar with having the ability to stop work after it has already started, ‘start work’ ensures the appropriate controls are in place prior to putting a worker in a trench. Anyone on-site with concerns should have the ability to speak up and be heard.”
In January 2023, an Illinois worker was in an unprotected trench replacing a water main. The trench collapsed under the weight of the excavator used to dig the trench.
The excavator bucket shifted and hit the worker, causing serious internal injuries.
Illinois OSHA investigated the incident and the employer was cited for multiple violations of the Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Act.
There are 5 main rules to ensure trench safety:
- Make sure there's a safe way to enter and exit the area
- Guarantee that trenches have cave-in protection
- Look for standing water and test if atmospheric hazards are or may be present
- Keep materials away from the edge of a trench
- Never go into a trench unless it has been inspected by a trained professional
For more information on federal OSHA's Trenching and Excavation requirements, visit their website.