National USDA survey begins to collect information from Illinois farmers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Starting this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistic Service (NASS) will survey Illinois farm chemical use and production costs.

As part of the agency's 2023 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS), the agency will gather information about crop production practices from producers across the state.

“ARMS is a vital survey that tracks how Illinois farms use technology to manage production of their major field crops,” states Mark Schleusener, NASS’s Illinois state statistician.

"The data from this survey also helps policymakers and farm groups understand the factors driving the costs and returns of crop production," Schleusener continues.

In Illinois, the survey will specifically target oats and soybeans with sample sizes of 100 and 300 farms for these crops. Nationally, the survey seeks samples of barley and peanut samples as well.

NASS recommends farmers have their fertilizer and pesticide application records available to speed up the survey process.

A NASS representative will call producers to set up an interview to assist in the completion of the questionnaire; for producers who opted for email service, expect an email.

This stage of the survey is the second phase – with the process being conducted from May 2023 to April of next year.

The first stage centers on screening participants for the commodity of interest. This current phase focuses on the production practice. Finally, the third stage will survey on costs of production, farm income and production expenditures.

NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents. The information provided will be used for statistical purposes only.

In accordance with federal law, survey responses will be kept confidential and will not be published in identifiable form.