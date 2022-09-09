National Teddy Bear Day is September 9

CNN — Every year, September 9 is National Teddy Bear Day.
The day honors one of the oldest stuffed toys in the U.S. that still exist today.
The teddy bear was famously named after President Theodore Roosevelt.
The National Park Service says the 22nd American President was hunting in Mississippi in 1902 when he refused to shoot a bear cub.
The Washington Post published a cartoon of the event and that inspired a New York store owner to create the toy animal.
He of course asked President Roosevelt for permission to use his name.
And the rest, as they say, is history.