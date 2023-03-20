National price of gas falls almost 5 cents in past week

According to GasBuddy price reports, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 a gallon on March 20.
The national average is up 4.3¢ per gallon from a month ago and remains at 82.9¢ per gallon lower that a year ago.
"The broad concern over recent failures of the U.S. and global banking system has put enough downward pressure on oil prices that we saw a reprieve in rising gasoline prices in the national average last week. But, it may be temporary in nature, and is unlikely to be a long lasting trend," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While California and areas of the West Coast saw some moderation in price, supply challenges amidst the transition to summer gasoline have led to sharp price increases in Arizona, and other markets saw varying impacts at the gas pump over the last week. Should the outlook for the banking sector improve, we could again see gasoline prices race higher, while continued or additional distress could raise the possibility of a broader economic slowdown, keeping gasoline prices in check. Overall, there are a lot of possibilities."