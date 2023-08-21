National gas prices unchanged since last week

ROCKFORD, Ill. — According to GasBuddy data, the national price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging about $3.82 cents today.

The national average is up 26¢ per gallon than a month ago and is 4.5¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

"The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”

"The volatility in prices at the pump will likely continue throughout the next couple of months now that the tropics are beginning to heat up," said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices typically increase if a tropical system threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi coastlines. The extent of the price hike varies, depending on the severity of the storm and extent of any damages sustained by the refineries or supply chain."