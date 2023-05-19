National Fire Protection Association shares grilling safety tips

With the Memorial Day weekend just around the corner and warmer months ahead, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recognizes that more people are holding cookouts and grilling.
“Because outdoor grilling involves the use of a fuel source to generate an open flame, it inherently presents potential fire risks that needs to be taken seriously,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.
NFPA data shows that between the years 2017 and 2021, U.S. fire departments responded to a yearly average of 11,421 home fires that involved grills, hibachis, or barbeques.
This average also includes 5,763 structure fires and 5,659 outside or unclassified fires.
Fires caused an annual average of two civilian deaths, 176 reported civilian injuries, and $172 million in direct property damage.
July was the leading month for grilling fires at 16%, followed by June at 14%, May at 12% and August at 11%.
Grilling fires in November through February accounted for 4% or less each year.
According to data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), for the same five-year period, an annual average of 22,155 people went to emergency rooms for injuries involving grills.
47% of the injuries were thermal burns, including both burns from fire and from contact with hot objects.
Children under the age of five accounted for an average of 2,820 (or 46%) of the contact-type burns per year.
“These numbers reinforce that grilling fires can and do happen. However, there’s no need to avoid grilling during Memorial Day or in the months ahead,” said Carli. “Instead, by following simple safety precautions, people can greatly reduce the risk of experiencing a grilling fire.”
NFPA provides tips for grilling safety:
- For propane grills, check the gas tank for leaks before use in the months ahead.
- Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
- Place the grill a distance away from the home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
- Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
- Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.
- If you use starter fluid when charcoal grilling, only use charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire