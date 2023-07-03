National CROWN Day celebrates Black hair independence

ROCKFORD -- July 3rd marks National CROWN Day, also known as Black hair independence day.
The CROWN Act stands for Creating A Respectful and Open World for Natural hair.
The law aims to end hair discrimination in the workplace and was signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker last year.
Studies have found black women are 80% more likely to change their natural hair texture or style to conform to expectations at work.
So, on July 3rd, we celebrate National CROWN Day and embrace the beauty of natural Black hair.