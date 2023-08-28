National average gas prices falls as summer driving season ends

ROCKFORD, Ill. — According to GasBuddy reports, the national average price of gas has dipped 4¢ in the last week, averaging $3.78 today.

The national average is up 5.8¢ per gallon from a month ago and is 3.5¢ lower than a year ago.

"For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation's largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Idalia and is prepared to activate the fuel availability tracker, the rest of the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues that continue to put upward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices."