National Association of Regional Councils Board of Directors appoints Chairman Chiarelli

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On Thursday, the Winnebago County Board Office announced that County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the National Association of Regional Councils.

The Council functions as the national voice by supporting effective regional cooperation in addressing a variety of community planning and development opportunities.

The National Association of Regional Councils recently celebrated its 57th Annual Conference and Exhibition in Detroit, Michigan.

Members of the National Association include regional councils, governmental councils, regional planning and development agencies, Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) and other regional organizations.

On behalf of the Metropolitan Planning Committee for our Regional Planning Council, Chairman Chiarelli will represent District VI that includes Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

“It is an honor to be selected for this board representing not only our area, but serving a large portion of the Midwest,” said Chairman Chiarelli. “The National Association’s overarching initiatives of economic and community development, energy and environment, transportation and public safety are shared priorities of Winnebago County. I look forward to working with other members regionally to achieve these mutual goals and collectively improve our communities.”

“As Chairman of our MPO committee, Chairman Chiarelli has been a policy leader in discussions on solid waste management, water quality and economic development, all of which are topics being discussed in Washington, D.C.,” said Michael Dunn, Jr., Executive Director for our Regional Planning Council and member of the National Association’s Executive Directors Council. “His election to this role will allow for an even larger presence for these national topics, where he can represent our region and ensure we have a seat at the table.”

The Board of Directors is the governing body of the National Association of Regional Councils.

The board is comprised of appointed and elected policy officials and executive directors of member organizations.

Members work together with their communities to address citizen needs and promote a regional approach to planning for the future.