Narcan Vending Machines Come To Winnebago County

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Today the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Health Department unveiled two Narcan vending machines, hoping this initiative curbs opioid overdose deaths.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 2020 saw a significant increase in opioid overdose deaths, seeing over 68,000 deaths.
In Winnebago County we saw 130 reported opioid deaths in 2019, 157 in 2020, and 147 in 2021.
Rosecrance officials tell us the pandemic and the increase of fentanyl in the black market are factors for the upward trend.
"Pretty typical for a lot of people is they start with getting a prescription for an opiate, once they are no longer able to get that or is just not enough anymore they switch to heroin but of course as heroin becomes more readily available than unfortunately a lot of people are even starting off with heroin us," explains Dr. Raymond Garcia, Medical Director at the Rosecrance Harrison Campus.
To address the opioid crisis and remove stigmas, Winnebago County officials unveiled two Narcan vending machines, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.
Dr. Sandra Martell, the Health Administrator for the Winnebago Health Department explains, "And its simple, you can't overdose someone on this, it is a nasal spray, it makes it easy so that administration, the training takes less than several minutes. So again the concern is more that we don't have enough individuals trained out there helping us save lives in our community."
Getting your free box of Narcan is a easy choosing the corresponding number to your zip code and make sure to take a picture of the QR code for all training instructions.
The vending machines are located at the Winnebago County Justice Center at 650 W State ST and the Old Public Safety building at 420 W State ST
"I don't want to see anybody addicted to the point of losing their lives, it happens. This is something to help counterbalance it along with my deputies on the street using it," says Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.
In the midst of the opioid epidemic, doctors are using all their resources to help patients battle their addiction.
"Your brain has been hi-jacked by this substance and so with treatment, with a proper medical evaluation and if its seems appropriate perhaps you can be put on medication assisted treatment to help you combat that to help your brain recover from being hi-jacked and of course the importance of group therapies," explains Dr. Raymond.
Be sure to grab a box of Narcan for your first aid kit at home, you'll never know when you need one.