NAMI Northern Illinois to hold QPR training September 20

ROCK COUNTRY (WREX) — Question. Persuade. Respond. QPR stands for the 3 simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.
Just like CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives every year, people trained in QRP can learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and refer someone to help.
Learn with trainers Lindsay Stevens, the Executive Director of NAMI Rock County and Becky Huber of Rock County Human Services how to be a QPR "Gatekeeper."
A Gatekeeper is the title of someone in a position to recognize a crisis and the warning signs that someone may be contemplating suicide.
During training, a QRP-trained Gatekeeper will learn to:
- Recognize the warning signs of suicide
- Know how to offer hope
- Know how to get help and save a life
Created in 1995 by Paul Quinnett, QPR acts as a "chain of survival."
- The sooner the warning signs are shown and help found, the better the outcome of a suicidal crisis will be
- Asking someone about the presence of suicidal thoughts or feelings might open up a conversation that would lead to a help referral
- Referral to local resources or calling 9-8-8 for evaluation is critical
- As with any illness, early detection and treatment results in better outcomes
If you are interested in registering for QPR Gatekeeper Training with NAMI Northern Illinois on September 20, register here.