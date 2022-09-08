 Skip to main content
NAMI Northern Illinois to hold QPR training September 20

QPR Gatekeeper Training

ROCK COUNTRY (WREX) — Question. Persuade. Respond. QPR stands for the 3 simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.

Just like CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives every year, people trained in QRP can learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and refer someone to help. 

Learn with trainers Lindsay Stevens, the Executive Director of NAMI Rock County and Becky Huber of Rock County Human Services how to be a QPR "Gatekeeper."

A Gatekeeper is the title of someone in a position to recognize a crisis and the warning signs that someone may be contemplating suicide. 

During training, a QRP-trained Gatekeeper will learn to:

  1. Recognize the warning signs of suicide
  2. Know how to offer hope
  3. Know how to get help and save a life

Created in 1995 by Paul Quinnett, QPR acts as a "chain of survival."

  1. The sooner the warning signs are shown and help found, the better the outcome of a suicidal crisis will be
  2. Asking someone about the presence of suicidal thoughts or feelings might open up a conversation that would lead to a help referral
  3. Referral to local resources or calling 9-8-8 for evaluation is critical
  4. As with any illness, early detection and treatment results in better outcomes

If you are interested in registering for QPR Gatekeeper Training with NAMI Northern Illinois on September 20, register here.

