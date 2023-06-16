Name Change: UW Health updates hospital and clinic names in the Stateline

ROCKFORD -- UW Health facilities in the Stateline are getting new names and signage, including the former SwedishAmerican Hospital.
This month, SwedishAmerican Hospital official become UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.
The name change follows the 2015 merger of the two systems.
“We’re excited to roll out these new names and signage that reflect our connection to a world-class academic medical center, a connection that enhances our ability to provide top-quality care right here in Rockford and northern Illinois,” said Travis Andersen, CEO, UW Health in northern Illinois.