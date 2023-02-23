NAACP Rockford Chapter hosts program highlighting local artists and performers

ROCKFORD — To celebrate Black History Month, the Rockford Chapter of The NAACP held a program Thursday highlighting local artists and performers.
It took place at the Rockford City Hall and was hosted by 13 WREX Reporter Destin Howard.
Dancers from West Middle School, performed along with singers and spoken word performers.
The NAACP hopes to display the youth talent in our community and highlight artists that have inspired the black community.
President of the Rockford Branch NAACP, Rhona Greer-Robinson says, “We celebrate African American history every day throughout our lives and we hope that doing this celebration we can continue move forward toward justice and equality.”
Robinson adds they are looking forward to the start-up of the City of Rockford Civilian Oversight Board so the program can be even more involved in the Rockford community.