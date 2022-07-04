NAACP creates documentary honoring the 1st black professors at Illinois State University

 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO...NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY AND NORTHERN BOONE
COUNTIES...

At 844 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beloit, moving
southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Beloit, Roscoe, Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove,
Candlewick Lake, Sharon, Capron, Hebron, Timberlane, Garden Prairie,
Chemung and Caledonia.

Including the following interstate...
I-90 between mile markers 0 and 5.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
432 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               OGLE
WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                KANE
KENDALL               LAKE IL               MCHENRY
WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

LAKE IN               PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON,
CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON,
GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MCHENRY,
MERRILLVILLE, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON,
ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, ROCHELLE,
ROCKFORD, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON,
WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /1 PM EDT/ TO 8 PM CDT
/9 PM EDT/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 109 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon CDT /1 PM EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

NAACP creates documentary honoring the 1st black professors at Illinois State University

NAACP creates documentary honoring the 1st black professors at Illinois State University

BLOOMINGTON (WREX) -- The Bloomington NAACP youth council has created a film about Dr. Charles and Jeanne Morris. The couple were amongst the first black professors at Illinois State University. 

 

The Blooming NAACP youth council decided to honor some of its heroes although they are not native to the area, they have done a lot of work for the community.  

Dr. Charles Morris met his wife Jeanne Morris during their early years in college. Even though the two went to different Historically Black Institutions they kept in contact with one another and later married in 1957. 

Soon after they traveled to Illinois and began working for Illinois State University as professors in the 1960's. 

The NAACP youth council decided to follow the couple's journey because of how instrumental they have been in the lives of African American students and the community throughout the years.  

"Yes, it was simply vital that our community needed to understand the impact of racism and discrimination in the 1960's and how the Morris's were directly impacted." Said Youth Council President Bradley Ross Jackson. 

Jackson added, "They had to overcome many hurdles however their bravery and courage are both impressive to young people today." 

Jackson said that he was specifically interested in how the Doctors helped students during a time where there wasn't housing available for students. 

"We joined resources and bought four houses in the normal community and we rented those houses to African American students." Said Dr. Charles Morris. 

The Documentary will premiere on August 13th at the McLean County Museum of history at 3pm. According to the Bloomington NAACP Vice President all are welcome to attend. 

