NAACP creates documentary honoring the 1st black professors at Illinois State University

BLOOMINGTON (WREX) -- The Bloomington NAACP youth council has created a film about Dr. Charles and Jeanne Morris. The couple were amongst the first black professors at Illinois State University.
The Blooming NAACP youth council decided to honor some of its heroes although they are not native to the area, they have done a lot of work for the community.
Dr. Charles Morris met his wife Jeanne Morris during their early years in college. Even though the two went to different Historically Black Institutions they kept in contact with one another and later married in 1957.
Soon after they traveled to Illinois and began working for Illinois State University as professors in the 1960's.
The NAACP youth council decided to follow the couple's journey because of how instrumental they have been in the lives of African American students and the community throughout the years.
"Yes, it was simply vital that our community needed to understand the impact of racism and discrimination in the 1960's and how the Morris's were directly impacted." Said Youth Council President Bradley Ross Jackson.
Jackson added, "They had to overcome many hurdles however their bravery and courage are both impressive to young people today."
Jackson said that he was specifically interested in how the Doctors helped students during a time where there wasn't housing available for students.
"We joined resources and bought four houses in the normal community and we rented those houses to African American students." Said Dr. Charles Morris.
The Documentary will premiere on August 13th at the McLean County Museum of history at 3pm. According to the Bloomington NAACP Vice President all are welcome to attend.