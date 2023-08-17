Mural depicting Northern Illinois University's 'Huskie Pride' finishes in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. — The final touch of a new mural dedicated to Northern Illinois University's (NIU) "Huskie Pride" was added Thursday.

The mural is located in the Annie Glidden Road underpass just south of West Lincoln Highway.

Six NIU Athletics flags were mounted along the top of the walls as work finished on the mural that began in June.

The long underpass walls have been painted a cardinal red and a nine-foot-tall Huskie image greets visitors from the center column.

The words "Huskie Nation" and "NIU" adorn the walls in large, white lettering.

The painting was completed in a collaboration between DeKalb Public Works and NIU Paint Shop employees.

“By creating this mural along an important gateway to the City and NIU campus, it sends a strong message that DeKalb is Huskie Nation,” said Mayor Cohen Barnes. “The great part of this project is that it can be expanded in the future. With walls stretching 500 feet, there is room for the community to grow the mural with additional imagery.”

“Whether it is enhancing our Homecoming activities or putting up street signs around campus and on Greek row with the Huskie logo, this is another collaboration with the City of DeKalb to help us generate Huskie Pride,” NIU Chief of Staff Matt Streb said. “We are grateful to have partners in the City who are committed to the success of the University and are proud to be a college town.”

A majority of the project was funded by a T-Mobile Hometown Grant for public art that was awarded to DeKalb's Citizen's Community Enhancement Commission. (CCEC)

Additional support was given by NIU Divisions of Outreach, Engagement, and Regional Development; Enrollment Management; Marketing and Communications; Finance; and Facilities.

“As an NIU alumnus and retiree, I am personally very excited that the Huskie Pride mural is coming to fruition,” said CCEC Chair Brad Hoey. “I know both the University and City of DeKalb have long wanted a high-visibility, welcoming element at this major gateway to our community, and I’m pleased that the CCEC is able to contribute to this vision becoming a reality through the T-Mobile Hometown grant.”

The Huskie Pride Project is part of DeKalb's investment in public art.

Mosaic pieces for a City Hall mural continue to be worked on by community volunteers.

The popular "Paint-A-Plug" program has entered another year, challenging community members to turn fire hydrants into works of art.

Designs of digital artists have been printed onto vinyl wraps and installed this spring on three utility boxes.

Designs are currently being accepted for another three utility boxes in the downtown area.

Information on DeKalb's art and community programs can be found on their website.