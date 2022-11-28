Multiple vehicle crash in DeKalb County leaves two dead, six injured

DEKALB (WREX) - An early morning crash along IL Route 23 in DeKalb County resulted in two deaths and six injuries.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, the three-vehicle crash happened near Genoa, IL just before 8:00 a.m.
The two people who passed away due to their injures died at the scene, while the injured were transported to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital.
At this time, the names of the people involved in the crash are not being released until the investigation is complete and family are notified.