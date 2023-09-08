Multiple suspects arrested in connection with DeKalb restaurant arson

DEKALB, Ill. — The DeKalb Fire Department and DeKalb Police Department announced Friday the arrests of suspects connected to the Sept. 1 fire at the former location of the Fanatico restaurant at 1215 Blackhawk Road.

Following the Sept. 1 fire's extinguishment, fire and police investigators determined arson was the fire's cause. Collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses, multiple suspects were identified and arrested.

Richard Chase, Joshua Patton, and Rasim Spaijoski all face arson charges. Investigators determined Rasim Spaijoski paid Richard Chase to start the fire at the business. Officers as well learned Richard Chase paid Joshua Patton to assist with starting the fire.

Additional evidence was then collected to confirm Spaijoski encouraged Chase to start the fire.

The individuals were transported to the DeKalb County Jail where they await possible additional charges.