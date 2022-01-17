Multiple Stateline organizations and its volunteers give back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day means a lot to so many people, and volunteers from across the Stateline took time out of their day to help out local organizations such as Rockford Rescue Mission and Boone County Conservation District.
At Rockford Rescue Mission, 12 kids and a handful adults from the AARC at Booker Washington Community Center sorted through various winter clothing such as hats, gloves, blankets, and stuffed animals.
"We were talking with the kids today about why volunteering and giving back to the community is so important," said Abby Finley, marketing and communications director at Rockford Rescue Mission. "So it was great to show them how fun it can be to volunteer and give back to the community and truly be impactful."
The winter items will then be distributed to people in the Mission's homeless shelter, recovery program, and to anyone that stops by in need of winter clothing.
Finley says she hopes the kids feel inspired to continue volunteering in their community.
"We're so appreciative of the groups that come in here and do that regularly and are excited for individuals that may want to do that in the future," said Finley.
While volunteers sorted clothing at Rockford Rescue Mission, more volunteers from multiple schools in the Stateline took to the grounds of Prairie at Distillery Conservation Area to clean up.
The clean up involved more than a dozen people consisting of families, students, and adults.
"Hopefully it builds an experience because the secret is it makes you feel good," said Mark Freedlund, program support coordinator at Boone County Conservation District. "You might go there and hike, but other people are going to go there and benefit from what you did."
Volunteers helped clear invasive plants and spaces around trees.
Volunteers also found a Rusty Patched Bumblebee which is an endangered species.
Volunteers say this service project is all about creating a healthy ecosystem.
Freedlund says his favorite quote from Dr. King comes from his speech "Drum Major Instinct".
"His line from that always echoes with me," said Freedlund. "Everybody can be great because everybody can serve."