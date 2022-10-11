Multiple shootings in Freeport believed by police to be 'gang-related'

FREEPORT (WREX) — On Sunday, October 9 around 8:15 p.m., Freeport Police officers responded to a call for multiple shots fired on the 200 block of East Pleasant Street.
Once officers arrived on scene, an uninjured 18-year-old man stated that he had stopped in front of his house when a dark-colored SUV pulled up beside him.
A black male suspect wearing a black mask and hoodie began shooting at the man's car.
The man tried to quickly drive away from the SUV, but instead crashed into a utility pole.
The dark-colored SUV then left the incident.
A house was also hit by gunfire in the 500 block of South Carroll.
This incident is believed to be gang-related.