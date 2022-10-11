 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Multiple shootings in Freeport believed by police to be 'gang-related'

  • Updated
  • 0
Freeport Police Generic.png

FREEPORT (WREX) — On Sunday, October 9 around 8:15 p.m., Freeport Police officers responded to a call for multiple shots fired on the 200 block of East Pleasant Street.

Once officers arrived on scene, an uninjured 18-year-old man stated that he had stopped in front of his house when a dark-colored SUV pulled up beside him.

A black male suspect wearing a black mask and hoodie began shooting at the man's car.

The man tried to quickly drive away from the SUV, but instead crashed into a utility pole. 

The dark-colored SUV then left the incident. 

A house was also hit by gunfire in the 500 block of South Carroll. 

This incident is believed to be gang-related.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you