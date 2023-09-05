Multiple Rockford storage units damaged by fast-moving fire

ROCKFORD — After a fire broke out at a storage unit business located on the 2100 block of N. Central Ave. in Rockford around 3:30 am Tuesday morning; both the Rockford Fire Department and unit renters are experiencing the repercussions.
Curlee Percey rents one of the storage units and had damage to both of his cars as a result.
"Sick. Sick. That's a 1970 GTO so that's one of my babies," Percey said.
And when it comes to moving forward, the Rockford Fire Department's Fire Investigator said this will be ongoing for quite some time.
"After a fire like this it's really difficult to sort through everything because you have not just the building owners and things like that but you also have all the tenants for each unit in the structure. It's going to take some sorting to get through all of that," Michael Schnaper said.
With the fire occurring at a storage unit, the Rockford Fire Department also said you never how bad it can get in a scenarios such as this one.
"In a situation like this, you just never know what is behind these doors. There's probably five or six vehicles on this end that was in there. I mean, you name it, household goods, clothes, mattresses," West Side Fire Chief, Slade Berry.
The fire is still under investigation. 13 WREX will continue to bring you the latest.