Multiple people injured after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford

Multiple people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting happened in the 600 block of Fisher Avenue early Sunday morning.
According to the Rockford Police Department, officers began investigating a shooting after reports of gunshots around 5:45 a.m.
UPDATE: Multiple victims received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at a party in the 600 block of Fisher Avenue. More details will follow tomorrow, Aug. 14, 2023.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 13, 2023
The police department says more information will become available Monday.