Multiple people injured after Sunday morning shooting in Rockford

  Updated
Multiple people suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting happened in the 600 block of Fisher Avenue early Sunday morning. 

According to the Rockford Police Department, officers began investigating a shooting after reports of gunshots around 5:45 a.m.

The police department says more information will become available Monday.  

Have a news tip? E-mail me at smanigault@wrex.com

