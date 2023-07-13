 Skip to main content
Multiple charges for 2 men in separate incidents after handguns found with defaced serial numbers

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Two Rockford men face charges after police find handguns with defaced serial numbers in separate incidents.

On Wednesday, July 12 around 5:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers pulled over a car in the 600 block of Ashland Avenue.

During the traffic stop, an officer found a loaded handgun with a laser and light combination.

The gun's serial number was also defaced.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges on 19-year-old Rockford resident Isaiah Locke:

  • Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (4 counts)

About six hours later around 11:10 p.m., Rockford Police officers saw a man wearing a full face mask standing outside of a business located on Kishwaukee Street.

When officers walked closer to the man, he ran away, leaving behind a black satchel. 

Officers picked up the satchel and found a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number inside.

Shortly after, Winnebago County Sheriff officers found the man in a backyard on 4th Street. 

The man was identified as 20-year-old Rockford resident Marquan Bryant.

Bryant was arrested and taken to the County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

  • Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number 

  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (4 counts)

