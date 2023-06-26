Multi million dollar project will provide faster more reliable internet throughout Rockford

ROCKFORD — The City of Rockford has partnered with Sifi Networks to become a Fiber City providing faster and more reliable internet access.
Sifi Networks is funding this project with 200 Million dollars supplying 13 hundred miles of Fiber optic cables throughout the city.
City officials believe this will benefit everyone no matter where they live in Rockford.
"We are taking the next step in closing the access divide in our community. We have had fiber in the city for some time, but that fiber has not existed in front of every business or home,” said Kyle Saunders, City Of Rockford Director Of Public Works.
"This isn't something for one side of town or the other. It doesn't matter what zip code or neighborhood you're in. You're going to benefit from this,” said Mayor Tom McNamara, City Of Rockford.
Rockford will be the only city in Illinois with fiber optic cables in front of every home and business, benefitting 78 thousand households.
The area of Fairview Blvd and Rural St will be one of the first locations joining the fiber city.
Erin Stensrud has lived in this area for 11 years and is excited about the new development.
"When the internet is slower, it is more difficult. I’m looking forward to this. I think faster internet would be better with my school. People working from home are on the internet more, so they ate going to need it,” said Stensrud.
According to Sifi Networks, once construction is complete in your area, you will receive an email with steps to set up from your service provider.
You can sign up ahead of time as well.
The Rockford Fiber City Project will be completed over the course of 4 years.