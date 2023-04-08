Multi-million dollar funding for bike paths, multi-use trails coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD — An over $6 million plan is in the works to enhance transportation in both Rockford and Loves Park.
The state funding is a part of the Illinois Enhancement Transportation Program. State Sen. Steve Stadelman announced this initiative Friday, saying the goal of the project is to better connect and mobilize the community.
“You'd be able to bike throughout the Rockford area from Rock Cut State Park down Perryville and on the west side of the Rock River to connect downtown Rockford," Stadelman says. "A lot of bicyclists have been talking over the years about how we need a way to connect all these bike paths throughout our community."
$3 million will be used to create a 1.7 mile long and 10 foot wide shared use path. That path will be located on Highcrest Road in Rockford between Spring Creek Rd. and N. Alpine Rd. This portion of funding will also create a bike path in residential streets from N. Alpine leading to Rock Valley College.
$275,000 will be used for preliminary engineers to design part of a shared-use path filling gaps in the existing path on the west shore of the Rock River through downtown Rockford.
Another $3 million will be spent on creating a sidewalk on both sides of Illinois Rt. 251 in Loves Park.
At this time, officials do not have a timeline for when construction on these projects will begin.